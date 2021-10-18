(WHDH) — He is a man on a mission.

Longtime activist Mark Roberts is rolling his wheelchair from the New York state border all the way down to Provincetown in an effort to raise awareness about food insecurity and combat hunger in the Bay State.

“Food should be a right for children; it should be a right for adults and we’ve gotta make that happen,” he said. “I thought, how about a crazy old guy in a wheelchair with a really cute dog going across the state?”

Roberts will be making stops at a number of charities that focus on feeding those in need.

“Seeing people at food pantries and kitchens and food banks, and seeing the great work they’re doing; how many people are volunteering — it’s pretty amazing,” he said.

He says the support he has received is incredible. Some have even stopped him along the way and opened up about their own history with not having enough to eat.

“It’s just been amazing talking to the people along the way.”

He says that since starting his journey 30 days ago he has made a big impact.

“We’re the second richest state in the richest country ever, in history, and we have hunger where one in five households with children is experiencing food insecurity. And that’s wrong,” he said.

Next on the agenda, Roberts will be making his way from Quincy to Cohasset on Wednesday and his beloved dog Mocha, who has been by his side this whole time, will be there too.

“He’s having the time of his life. I don’t know what he’s going to do when I stop,” he said.

Roberts is halfway to his goal of raising $100,000 for people in need.

For more information on his route and ways to help, click here.

