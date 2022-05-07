BOSTON (WHDH) - As President Joe Biden announced the latest multi-million dollar aid package to Ukraine, demonstrators Boston called for officials to work for peace in the region.

Biden said he would send a $150 million security aid package as Russia continues to target sites in its invasion of Ukraine and besiege a steel plant in Mariupol, where hundreds of fighters are still holding out.

At the Boston rally, protestors said the U.S. and Russia need to pull back.

“There’s got to be a compromise, there’s got to be a negotiation,” said Cole Harrison, executive director of Massachusetts Peace Action. “This thing has got to be solved and we are going in the wrong direction. We are risking a world war and war with Russia.”

