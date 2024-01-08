BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a proud day in Boston Monday after local actress Ayo Edebiri took home a Golden Globe Sunday night for Best Female Actor in a TV Series.

Edebiri, 28, grew up in Dorchester. She won her Golden Globe for her role in “The Bear,” in which she plays a young woman learning the restaurant business from a master chef.

“This just really means a lot,” Edebiri said Sunday night. “There’s probably so many people I forgot to thank.”

“I love you guys so much,” she said of her fellow cast members on The Bear. “It’s an honor to work with you and grow alongside you.”

Back home, where she graduated from Boston Latin School 10 years ago, those who knew Edebiri have since shared their reactions to the win.

“I proceeded to get a flurry of text messages from former students being like, ‘Ayo just won a Golden Globe,’” said Edebiri’s former acting teacher, Joe Gels. “I’m like ‘I didn’t even realize the Golden Globes were tonight,’ but I was like, ‘Oh, this is super exciting.’”

Edebiri’s 2013 yearbook features her on its theater page. In addition to acting and participating in improv comedy, Edebiri was a stand-out student who also played the oboe and sang in Boston Latin’s acapella group.

“I’m very proud of her,” said Boston Latin music teacher Maggie McKenna. “It’s wonderful to see someone, a young person, become an adult who is just so beautiful and so well-rounded.”

“I love it,” McKenna said.

Sunday was a winning night for others involved with The Bear, as the show’s lead actor Jeremy Allen White also won a Golden Globe.

While Edebiri now continues her career, the learning also continues at Boston Latin.

“I think it’s just cool to see that these people who feel so far away from us, they were once where we are,” said Boston Latin sophomore Erika Monteiro Tavares. “And we can get to that place if we work at it.”

