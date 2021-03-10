Local ambulance company delivers vaccine doses to housebound Brockton residents

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some high-risk communities in Boston are being granted easier access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Brewster Ambulance Company is shuttling around the shots to those who are homebound or unable to get to a vaccination clinic or pharmacy.

“These residents are relying on us and when they can’t get to facilities to get vaccinated it’s really important we can reach them,” said paramedic Kasey Colligan.

Many like Laura Pavano a caretaker who cannot leave her home to get vaccinated say the service is a big help.

Colligan administered her shot right in Pavano’s living room and said, “I feel great. I am feeling relieved.”

These paramedics bounce from home to home in Brockton and Colligan said she is happy to help in the fight against COVID-19 one household at a time.

“This is very meaningful to them,” she said. “They are very humble and very thankful for us to be able to bring this experience to them.”

Additionally, the Whittier Street Health Center’s Mobile Unit gave out shots at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Wednesday morning and plans to stop at two more churches later this week.

The ambulance company said they hope this program will be able to expand in the future.

