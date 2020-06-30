Local app developers look to make event planning in the time of COVID-19 easier

BOSTON (WHDH) - As the state continues to slowly reopen for business an app creator in Boston is developing a tool that will help manage access to certain places.

HPass provides users with a questionnaire and based on their answers, businesses and venues can decide whether to allow them into the building or not.

“They can fill in their symptoms automatically … and that business can tell people if they can come in or not,” HPass CEO Shai Kivity explained.

The creators are hoping the app can be used for venues as big as Gillette Stadium.

“You can deploy hospital-level infectious control platforms to public venues and public spaces,” Co-founder Dr. Michael Sherman said

