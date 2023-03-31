WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department is thanking a local artist for restoring a recently vandalized mural to fallen Officer Manny Familia, who died trying to rescue a teen from a pond in 2021.

Artist Ferdinand Nazario returned to the mural on Friday to restore it after it was vandalized last week.

“Mr. Nazario know how much we appreciate your talent and kindness! Thank you,” the department wrote in a release.

Local artist Ferdinand Nazario painted a mural in 2021 paying tribute to fallen Worcester Police officer Manny Familia. Last week, the mural was vandalized. Mr. Nazario fixed it today. Mr. Nazario, please know how much we appreciate your talent and kindness! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/kDVkm9VNpZ — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 30, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)