BOSTON (WHDH) - The 35th annual Beacon Hill Art Walk offered area residents a rare glimpse into the private places of Beacon Hill, where artwork lies around every corner.

First grade teacher Kimberlee Tynan was among the 65 artists who were showcasing their work on Sunday.

“It is my absolutely first time,” Tynan said. “My daughter signed me up – with permission – but I didn’t think I’d actually get chosen.”

The walk invites painters, sculptors, potters and photographers to display their work in front of a unique backdrop

“And it’s all handmade, it’s original, everything is one of a kind – there’s no prints, no reproductions,” said organizer Jen Matson. “Everything was made by the artist that you’re meeting, you get to talk to them and hear the stories behind the work.”

The route takes art lovers up and down Beacon Hill’s North Slope.

Elizabeth Sarsfield, of St. Paul, Minnesota, said, “I’ve been to a lot of art shows over the years in different places but never with this kind of a glorious setting.”

Opening the gates to magic with each masterpiece.

“I’ve always been super curious about the secret gardens in Beacon Hill and so this is a two-fer to see beautiful, beautiful art from so many different artists and the magic gardens on a gorgeous days” she added.

Learn more: https://beaconhillartwalk.com/

