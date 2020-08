A Massachusetts native is sharing a video of himself singing aboard the International Space Station.

NASA posted a video of astronaut Chris Cassidy in space, lip syncing to song “It’s a Great Day to be Alive” by Travis Tritt.

Cassidy can also be seen reaching for a floating spoon full of food while in zero gravity.

