Local astronaut shares stunning photo of New England from space

(WHDH) — Stunning! Massachusetts native and NASA astronaut Scott Tingle shared a photo Thursday of New England from space.

Scott Tingle tweeted a photo with a caption that read “hello to my friends and family in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine!”

Tingle, of Randolph, is stationed on the International Space Station. He is currently a part of the Expedition 54/55 crew that launched to the ISS in December 2017.

The ISS is 250 miles above Earth’s surface.

