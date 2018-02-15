Local astronaut shares stunning photo of New England from space

(WHDH) — Stunning! Massachusetts native and NASA astronaut Scott Tingle shared a photo Thursday of New England from space.
Scott Tingle tweeted a photo with a caption that read “hello to my friends and family in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine!”
Tingle, of Randolph, is stationed on the International Space Station. He is currently a part of the Expedition 54/55 crew that launched to the ISS in December 2017.
The ISS is 250 miles above Earth’s surface.
