BOSTON (WHDH) - A local group of trial attorneys are helping kids get ready for the upcoming school year with a backpack giveaway in Mattapan.

“It’s really helpful to get school supplies and get a new backpack,” said Lauren Gray. who’s child received a new backpack. “Yeah, he’s really excited. He put it on right away.”

More than a thousand backpacks stuffed with school supplies were given to kids in need, and a former Patriots player Lonie Paxton came out as a special surprise.

“It’s so great to give back to the community, as kids get back to school,” Paxton said. “The crews out here just providing backpacks and providing a fun experience to the families. It means a lot to be me, I’ve got four kids under 11.

“It’s a big thing and shows there’s a foundation that we want you to build in school, but it’s also building a community and meeting other kids and families that are in the same situation,” Paxton said.

A local group of trial attorneys hosted the event, setting up in Almont Park. It was free to kids of all ages, and the new gear wasn’t the only thing there was for families to enjoy. Youth in Crisis and JAM’N 94.5 both donated their time, said Larry Nussbaum of Altman Nussbaum Trial Attorneys.

“This is our second year, we’re trying to do it a little bigger and better than last year. We got food, games,” Nussbaum said. “We’re just hoping everyone can come out, have a great day, but most importantly, hopefully we can make the process of going back to school easier for families, the children and parents.”

Event organizers said a thousand bags were given away with notebooks, pencils and more.

“It always feels great to give back. It sounds cliché, but it’s really better to give than to receive,” Nussbaum said.

