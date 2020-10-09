Local band holds virtual concert in support of Pete Frates Foundation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A concert for a cause was held in Boston and broadcast to the masses Friday.

Legends of Summer partnered with the Lansdowne Pub and Lucky’s Lounge to host a live-stream concert to benefit the Pete Frates Foundation.

While the band may not have been present in person, guests could request songs and interact with them.

All the tips from the concert were donated to the foundation to help people with ALS cover the costs of their care.

Pete Frates was first diagnosed with ALS in 2012.

He and his family have worked to raise over $200 million for ALS research through the ice bucket challenge.

Frates died in 2019 at the age of 34.

