BOSTON (WHDH) - Local bikers came together for the 13th annual Wounded Vet Run, riding from Revere to East Boston.

Two veterans were honored this year, including a gunnery sergeant who lost his hand and leg in the line of duty.

“Afghanistan’s where I was wounded,” Marine Corps Veteran Brian Meyer said. “I was taking apart a bomb in Hellman Province, when it splinted out of the ground it blew up in my right hand.”

The event also honored a Marine corporal who was hurt while helping women and children evacuate from Afghanistan in 2021.

