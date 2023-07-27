BOSTON (WHDH) - A special court connection was on display in Charlestown on Wednesday as Boys and Girls Clubs from across Boston battled it out on the court at the Ansin Youth Center for this year’s YouthConnect Unity Games basketball tournament.

7NEWS is a proud partner of the program, which helps children pave the way toward a successful future.

The cause was close to the heart of Ed Ansin, the late owner of WHDH and WLVI.

Now in its 24th year, dozens of children showed up for this year’s event.

“Everybody is trying the best they can,” said YouthConnect Executive Director Kevan Barton. “And this is about helping young people really make sure that they are accessing the resources they need, making positive choices and honestly, so young people can thrive.”

The Boston Police Department has teamed up with YouthConnect to help at-risk children make positive choices.

Boston Police Department Superintendent James Chin spoke on Wednesday.

“This is like what’s important to the police department because we want you to accept us as part of the community,” Chin said. “All of us here are here for a purpose — building relationships, building trust.”

“I was a single kid growing up with no brothers or sisters,” said Boys and Girls Club member Donovan Harris. “So, to interact with other kids my age, that impacted my life greatly because I have people to talk to.”

“It’s great to meet new kids, new friends from different communities,” said Boys and Girls Club member Owen Feeley. “I’m not used to the same kids here in Charlestown and I can meet new people.”

Mr. Ansin gave generously to the Boys and Girls Club and its annual Unity Games basketball tournament for more than 20 years.

“He always said that, if you make a living in a community, you have a responsibility to that community and that’s what’s going on here tonight,” said WHDH and WLVI Vice President and General Manager Jimmy Rogers this week. “The legacy continues with Channel 7 and this event. It’s terrific.”

Now, Bernie and Phyl’s and the Boston Celtics are also throwing their support behind the program.

“To me, it’s the best of our young people,” said Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston President and CEO Robert Lewis, Jr. “Unfortunately, we hear often what our young folks aren’t doing…This is, to me, what Boston just needs to continue to do on behalf of our young folks everyday.”

Boston police officers were among the coaches on the court Wednesday. The event raised $60,000.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)