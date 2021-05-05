BOSTON (WHDH) - Two local breweries teamed up with Ales for ALS to create the Beacon of Hops beer series in honor of ALS Awareness Month.

Boston-based Samuel Adams and Cambridge-based Lamplighter Brewery plan to donate a portion of the proceeds from this beer series to the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

Lamplighter Brewery, Samuel Adams Boston Brewery and Samuel Adams Boston Taproom are each launching their own unique brew within the series made with the Ales for ALS hop blends.

The brews include:

Beacon of Hops Hazy Pale Ale: Available at Lamplighter Brewery beginning Thursday on draft and in 4-pack 16 oz cans. Preorder available here.

Available at Lamplighter Brewery beginning Thursday on draft and in 4-pack 16 oz cans. Preorder available here. Beacon of Hops Hazy New England-Style IPA: Available at Samuel Adams Boston Brewery beginning Thursday on draft and in 4-pack 16-oz cans. Preorder available here.

Available at Boston Brewery beginning Thursday on draft and in 4-pack 16-oz cans. Preorder available here. Beacon of Hops Hazy Double IPA: Available at Samuel Adams Boston Taproom beginning Thursday on draft and in 32-oz crowlers. Preorder available here.

The Beacon of Hops beer series will be available through the month of May.

