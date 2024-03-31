BOSTON (WHDH) - A local business owner is shipping Boston-area Chinese food all over the country. He said he started the venture when he realized people were craving unique tastes and he spoke with 7NEWS about why New England has the special sauce.

For those who have shipped out of Boston but are still missing local Chinese delicacies, a Weymouth man’s passion project could be just what they’re looking for.

Thanks to Bamboos Nation Interstate, you could eat Kowloon in Colorado, or Fantasy Island in Florida. The business also features food from Tahiti Restaurant and Imperial Garden.

Founder Jim Lawlor said he’s hoping to meet the need of those who miss New England Chinese cuisine.

“People equate Chinese food with important and fun and special points in their life and it really is fun helping people get that through New England Chinese food, he said.

“We’re sending happiness, we’re sending memories, we’re sending nostalgia,” he added.

