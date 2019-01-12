Local businesses lend helping hand to federal employees affected by shutdown

As the government shutdown enters week four, local businesses are stepping in to support those employees who are scrambling to survive and provide for their families.

In Weymouth, The Cottage Bar is helping to put food on the table.

“Told the kitchen guys last night, they came in early, prepped extra pizzas, we’ve been going all day,” Kathleen Carrigan, general manager at The Cottage Bar, said. “It’s just a pizza but just anything that can help out.”

Carrigan’s husband works for the TSA and is working without pay.

This weekend, her restaurant is giving away a cheese pizza to federal employees who need a meal, as long as they show their government ID.

“Couple of new parties that we saw today that have never been to the pub, maybe they just came in and had a glass of water and a pizza, but they could go out and feel somewhat normal without being stressed out about paying a bill,” Carrigan said. “I hope it helps somebody out, even if it just puts a smile on somebody’s face. That’s really what it’s all about.”

Pauli’s in Boston’s North End is stepping in, too. The restaurant is planning to hand out lunches to federal employees impacted by the shutdown.

“These are actually people with families, rents, mortgages, car payments, that’s kind of what I wanna do—get these people some help,” Pauli Barker, owner of Pauli’s, said. “These people are not going to have a paycheck, they might not have a paycheck for a long time. It’s so difficult, so stressful, simple things we take for granted.”

Barker said handing out lunches is his way of giving back.

“Let them know other people are thinking about them, I think that’s the most important thing,” Barker said. “Hopefully we can get other people thinking about them.”

All federal employees affected by the shutdown can grab a free pizza from The Cottage Bar in Weymouth this weekend and they can also visit Pauli’s in the North End on Monday afternoon to receive a free lunch between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“Hopefully someday someone else will turn it back and be able to pay it forward to somebody else,” Carrigan said.

