Local businesses providing fabric, sewing machines to make face masks

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - As hospitals call out for more protective gear during the coronavirus pandemic, Massachusetts residents are stepping up to their sewing machines to make masks at home.

Local hospitals are in dire need of personal protective equipment like gloves, gowns and masks, and places like Sew-Fisticated Fabrics have seen an influx of customers buying material to meet that demand.

And Crosscut Sewing in Melrose is loaning out its sewing machines free of charge to help out.

“We have twelve machines that we use for class and obviously we can’t have class right now, so we’re renting them out to basically anyone who needs one,” said store owner Stephanie Theisen.

Theisen said each machine will be wiped down and left by the door with bleach wipes to prevent contamination.

“It’s stressful, I think the hardest part for everybody is the unknown, and I think everybody wants to do something,” Theisen said. “So I think this is a great way to channel that.”

For more information, visit Crosscut Sewing’s website.

