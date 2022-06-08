BOSTON (WHDH) - A sea of Celtics fans will be flocking to the TD Garden for Game 3 of the NBA playoffs Wednesday night.

Their green jerseys and chains have local business owners and restauranteurs also seeing a different kind of green.

At the Hub Hall, which is situated right underneath the court, bartender Bryan Martinez said that with COVID-19 in the rearview mirror and the C’s in the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade, business is booming.

“It’s absolutely crazy, honestly. Everyone is elbow-to-elbow, the bar is full, everyone is trying to get a drink and we are scrambling around to try and get everyone service,” he said. “But, we’ll be alright.”

At nearby West End Johnnie’s, Owner John Caron said the bar is all stocked and ready to go. The only thing that will be hard to come by — reservations.

The “Shrine of Luckiness” is keeping watch over at Half Time Pizza and those who work there say the playoffs have been nothing but good for business.

“Everybody is super excited. There is a good energy in the neighborhood right now. It’s just great to see everybody out and smiling,” owner Joe Catalano said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)