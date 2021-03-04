BOSTON (WHDH) - Local businessman John Barros is set to join the mayoral race in Boston on Thursday.

Barros is expected to launch his campaign at Restaurante Cesaria, the neighborhood restaurant he has owned and operated for the past two decades.

This is his second time running for Boston mayor. He lost to Mayor Martin Walsh in 2013 and joined the administration as the city’s first Chief of Economic Development.

Barros is joining a crowded field running to replace Walsh, which includes City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, and Annissa Essaibi George, as well as State Rep. Jon Santiago and Dana Depelteau, who’s in the hospitality industry.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)