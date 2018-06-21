DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Local celebrities came together on a warm June day to scoop ice cream for a good cause.

The Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation hosted the fifth annual Celebrity Scoop Fest at Shaw Farm in Dracut Wednesday night.

7News morning anchor Kris Anderson and meteorologist Chris Lambert helped dish out coffee ice cream as the foundation raised money to help families with children suffering from heart conditions.

The foundation honors Joseph Middlemiss, who passed away when he was 6 years old from cardiomyopathy.

It figures the two morning guys are the ones serving the #coffee ice cream! If you’re near Dracut stop by @ShawFarmDairy for the @JMBHF fundraiser. @clamberton7 and I are “Celebrity Scoopers” so come say hello, get some yummy #IceCream! #7News pic.twitter.com/M9KTzEPVQQ — Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) June 20, 2018

