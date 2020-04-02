Local chefs team up to make gourmet meals for doctors, nurses on the frontlines

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local chefs and restaurants are uniting to feed the front lines by crafting a new organization that provides warm means to doctors and nurses.

The goal? To take one thing off their plate as they work around the clock to save lives during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We want to do it right,” owner and chef of Pagu Tracy Chang said. “We want to do it as safely as possible because this is our front line.”

The organization is called “Off Their Plate” and it is a win-win non-profit that gives free, gourmet lunches and dinners to frontline workers and keeps restaurants up and running.

“It makes me feel incredible, we’re trying to help as many people as we possibly can,” owner and chef of Toro and Little Donkey Ken Oringer said.

This all started in Boston and now, it has spread nationwide.

Restaurants in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles are on board and serving up meals at no charge.

So, far, the organization has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars and counting and they say that half that money goes to help restaurant workers pay their bills.

The other half goes back into the team so they can continue making the meals.

“We’re just trying to do whatever we can to take care of the heroes that are taking care of so many,” Oringer said.

They are on track to serve more than 25,000 meals.

“It’s in our DNA to help people and this is the least we can do for these amazing healthcare workers,” Oringer said.

