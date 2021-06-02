BOSTON (WHDH) - Employees at a local coffee chain are banding together to ask for higher wages and more voice in the decision making process by trying to form a union.

If they’re successful, Pavement will become the first coffee shop in Massachusetts to unionize. Employees say they are hoping management voluntarily recognizes the union.

“We obviously don’t want to do anything that’s going to destroy the business. Nobody wants to do that,” said Communications and Political Director, Unite Here New England Joint Board Mitchell Fallon. “We just want to make sure that things are fair for the workers. Besides the economic issues, making sure that they have the type of dignity and respect in the workplace that they’re asking for.”

In statement, the founder said he supports employees in this effort and believesit will make Pavement Coffeehouse a better place to work.

