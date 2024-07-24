BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old college student was arrested in New Hampshire Wednesday after allegedly killing a seven-year-old girl in Washington earlier this year, the US Marshals Service announced.

The Marshals said Demiko Fox is a “a student athlete at a local college.” Fox is originally from Seattle but was arrested in Bow, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officials did not identify the college Fox attended but said the alleged murder happened in Kirkland, Washington back in April.

“We are grateful for the outstanding collaboration that led to the successful arrest, which would not have been possible without the exceptional teamwork and coordination between the U.S. Marshals and the Kirkland Washington Police detectives,” said Bow Police Chief Ken Miller in a statement. “Their collective efforts ensured a smooth and incident-free operation, and we appreciate their dedication to upholding justice.”

The US Marshals said an ongoing investigation connected Fox to a child who was in his care when she was brought to a local hospital with no pulse and “obvious signs of abuse” on April 11. Though doctors initially stabilized the child, she died due to her injuries on April 17 and a medical examiner ruled her cause of death to be a homicide.

The Marshals said Kirkland police tracked Fox across the country to Bow, where they worked with state and local authorities to arrest Fox.

The Marshals said Fox had a “history of violence behavior” but was arrested without interest.

Bow police in their own statement said the arrest happened at a Hampton Inn location on South Street.

Officials said Fox will be held without bail pending an extradition to Washington state. He is expected to be arraigned in New Hampshire, in the meantime, on a fugitive from justice charge.

