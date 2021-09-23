A Boston pharmaceutical company presented a local Navy veteran with a generous gift.

John Harrold served in the military for 12 years and the community thanked him for that service Thursday when they presented him with a refurbished car.

“This is amazing. I’m so glad I’m here today. With all these that care about me,” he said. “To a homeless veteran, this is a hand-up in the right direction. And to put everything in perspective. And to put all the pieces together so that I can move on and be successful.”

Vertex Pharmaceuticals partnered with Second Chance Cars to give Harrold the new car.

“When you are able to help a veteran fulfill their economic potential, their quality of life, after all they’ve done, I think it is something that is well deserved it’s a right it shouldn’t be an option,” said Second Chance Cars Executive Director Dan Holin.

The car was repurposed by automotive students at Minuteman High School in Lexington.

“I take an immense amount of pride in it, you know? It’s a really cool sense of community and charity just in the sense of being able to work for somebody who needs it,” said junior Cole Traywick.

Harrold said the car will be a huge help. He said he will be paying the generosity forward by helping other veterans get to and from work.

