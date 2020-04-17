Local company giving away free bottles of disinfectant to Plainville, Wrentham residents

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local company is giving away free bottles of disinfectant to Wrentham and Plainville residents amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Glove Cleaners and Safety Products, Inc., a Plainville-based Personal Protective Equipment, Janitorial and Chemical Supply Company, will be handing out the products at the Old Safety Complex on South Street from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.

The ready-to-use disinfectant is said to be effective against COVID-19.

“We want to thank Glove Cleaners for their generosity and for opening up this program to our residents,” Wrentham Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said. “Disinfectant can be hard to come by at the store these days. We hope residents that need it will take advantage of this great opportunity.”

Drivers will enter one-way into the complex, pull up to one of four stations, open their trunk, and a worker in personal protective equipment will place the disinfectant into the trunk. Residents are expected to remain in their vehicles withe windows closed at all times.

Meals on Wheels will also be distributing the disinfectant to those who are elderly in both towns.

The distribution is limited to one bottle per family until supplies run out.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)