Local company innovating new tech to stop the spread of germs on planes

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Many airlines say they are stepping up and taking action to clean planes due to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on planes amid the ongoing emergency.

Braintree-based EarthSafe is helping them get the job done thoroughly and even faster with their fogging machines.

“We started about four and a half years ago as an infection control company hospitals, nursing homes, daycare centers,” CEO Richard J. Valentine said.

Logan Airport has been a customer of the infection prevention company for some time but, airlines like Delta and American Airlines are jumping on board now too.

“As we go through this coronavirus crisis we are able to very quickly deploy and lot of our equipment and disinfective products,” Vice President of Operations Flavia Benson said.

The company said that by spraying their EPA registered disinfectant into the air, it will stick to surfaces and within a minute be sanitized.

EarthSafe said that an entire plane can be disinfected in about 10 minutes.

A school bus in under five minutes and a 10,000 square foot building — like a school — in about an hour.

The company said their phone has been ringing off the hook for a month now.

According to them, their goal has always been to get people to take preventative measures when it comes to health and safety.

“The idea is why wait ’til the outbreak when you can start the prevention outbreak process before and making sure you are not getting the outbreak in the first place,” Benson said.

The company said the machines are available to the public however, they are sold out through the summer.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)