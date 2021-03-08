Local couple gets vaccinated at Fenway, where they first met over 50 years ago

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local couple were able to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a place that holds 50 years of special memories for them — Fenway Park.

The Walls first met at the historic ballpark back in 1967 when then 16-year-old Tom was working at the park and Donna came out to catch a game.

Just a few short years later, the two got engaged at the ballpark in 1971 and then celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary there.

Now, the two can add their vaccination story to the list of moments they were able to share together in that meaningful place.

“We also recognize the significance Fenway Park has played in our lives, I mean we first met here when we were 16 years old,” Tom said.

The couple said they are excited to get back to spending time with their loved ones once they receive their second doses.

