BOSTON (WHDH) - A local couple embraced the Blizzard of 2026 – even though the storm canceled their dream wedding.

Drew and Maddie were supposed to tie the knot on Monday at the Boston Public Library, followed by a reception at a restaurant in the North End.

But when the snow arrived and shut down the state, they were forced to adjust.

“They had a plan B, C and D and they ended up not even going with any of those options,” said Chris Graham, who the couple hired as a wedding photographer. “They were like, you know what, screw it we’re going to do it ourselves.”

Their families, stuck at a nearby hotel, pitched them an idea: How did they feel about just doing the wedding themselves?

So, armed with Graham, an officiant, and a foot of snow, the couple made the most of their big day, exchanging their vows in the snow streets.

“They looked at it how I always try to get brides to look at these sort of things: it is the way it is,” Graham said. “There is no point stressing about it, make the most of it, it’s unique, it’s more memorable than any other cookie cutter wedding.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)