Local cyclist warning others after several thumbtacks found face-up in bike lane

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local cyclist is warning others after a disturbing discovery in Newton, when she came across several silver thumbtacks lying face-up in a bike lane.

After finding multiple tacks in her bike tire, Carrie Mosher says she picked up tacks that were “spread out over a long stretch” on Winchester Street.

The woman is now warning other bikers and walkers to be on high alert in case the incident happens again.

You can see the photos she posted in the video above.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)