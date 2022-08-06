MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Donations and volunteers are in heavy demand in Kentucky, where a group from Massachusetts has been helping those affected by recent deadly floods.

All Hands and Hearts (AHAH), based in Mattapoisett, said it has been working with locals to hand out critical supplies and clear debris after storms in eastern Kentucky killed at least 37 people and left over 1,300 in need of rescue.

Hundreds of people are still unaccounted for, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, with search and rescue operations still underway after flash-flooding swept through five different counties.

AHAH said it has been able to prepare more than 200 meals per day for victims of the storm and the Kentucky National Guard, as well as help clear downed trees and remove muck and mold from buildings in the area.

As they continue their work, which also involves handing out water and hygeine supplies, the group has put out a call for additional volunteers on the ground to help with disaster cleanup.

Donations are also appreciated, as the group continues its work in Kentucky and its mission in general, as the AHAH responds to disasters across the globe.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to click here, while those looking to make a donation can do so at the link provided here.

