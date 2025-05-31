MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A local doctor who lost both of his brothers to suicide is embarking on the grueling Western States 100-mile Endurance Run to honor their memories and raise funding for suicide prevention.

Milford Regional Medical Center’s Dr. Patrick McEnaney says every mile of the ultramarathon represents his commitment to transforming profound loss into hope through supporting Riverside Community Care’s life-saving mental health programs, including SOS Signs of Suicide.

“My brothers, for these big races, are always my motivation,” McEnaney said. “This is the Boston Marathon of Ultra Marathons, albeit four times longer.”

“The desire to never have anybody else go through what I went through, that is the motivation for why I started fundraising for suicide prevention … as a surgeon I can fix simple things with an operation but I can’t do the magic that Riverside is able to do in order to help people.”

McEnaney will have 30 hours to travel through rugged wilderness and elevations of over 1,800 feet.

Learn more and donate: https://www.riversidecc.org/a-100-mile-journey-to-honor-lives-lost-and-save-others/

