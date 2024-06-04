With high pollen levels across the region, many people with seasonal allergies are looking for some relief.

Speaking with 7NEWS, one local doctor said this year has already seen some unique challenges as pollen levels fluctuate.

“Right now, we have a very high level of tree pollen and grass pollen and a moderate level of weed pollen,” said Dr. Camellia Hernandez, who serves as the Director of Allergy and Immunology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “Typically, we don’t often see weed pollen this early in the season and usually, by now, the tree pollen has significantly decreased. So, it’s an interesting year.”

SKY7-HD spotted clouds of pollen floating over Middleton Tuesday.

The green dust was also seen floating on local bodies of water.

With so many different kinds of pollen in the air, Hernandez said even a slight increase in pollen levels can have a big impact.

“If you’re someone who has allergies, your body often takes less and less of that allergen in order to exhibit symptoms,” she said.

“It can just really increase the symptoms because you’re already inflamed and you add more of that irritating allergen into your nose, then it just compounds its effects,” she continued.

As far as what to expect in the near future, Hernandez said the effects can vary from person to person.

“It certainly depends on what you’re allergic to,” she said. “So, if you’re allergic to trees, you can expect that your allergy symptoms are going to improve over the next several weeks. But if you’re allergic to grasses and weeds, your allergy symptoms can be expected to worsen.”

Hernandez said larger environmental concerns are also having a major effect on pollen levels as the allergy season now lasts longer than it has in the past.

“Because of our changing weather and our winters are not getting as cold as they previously were, trees are certainly pollinating much earlier than they ever have before,” she said.

For people suffering from allergies, relief is on the way. Wet weather is expected later this week and could help knock down the pollen count.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)