Local doctor posts viral message urging people to wear masks in public

Thousands of people are sharing a UMass Memorial Medical doctor’s mask message.

Dr. Luu D. Ireland took to social media to share her story about wearing a mak over the course of a long shift with the hope that others will take her words to heart and wear one too.

“I spent 24 hours in this N-95 doing 7 c-sections, 3 vaginal deliveries including one for twins, managed a severe postpartum hemorrhage, and spent another 2 hours in the OR with a GYN emergency,” Ireland tweeted on Sunday. “You can spend 30 min in a mask at the grocery store.”

She said she wanted to encourage others to wear a mask while they are out in public.

I know that its do-able for a vast majority of people.” Ireland said. “It’s a very easy way to protect those people that surround us.”

And, she sees the consequences of COVID-19 every day.

“As someone who sees the clinical impact of COVID in the patients I take care of, its very scary to me and very frustrating,” she said.

Ireland never expected her post to receive the kind of attention it did but said she is excited it has.

