ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local doctor is thanking the owner of an Allston pawn shop after his quick thinking led to the recovery of a sentimental necklace that had been stolen and he feared he would never see again.

In the hopes of recovering the necklace, which he said his mother gave to his father when he got into medical school, the doctor said he went into the LBC Boutique pawn shop on Commonwealth Avenue with a flyer featuring a photo of the beloved piece of jewelry.

“I dropped off the pictures of the necklace, which is pretty distinctive, hoping the person might stop by and obviously the person did stop by about an hour after,” the doctor told 7’s Lisa Gresci.

The pawn shop owner said he stopped a man who was trying to sell it and called the doctor to let him know he had it.

“From the time I lost it until the time I got it back there was always that doubt that I might never see it again. Until I actually had it back on it didn’t feel real,” he said, adding that his mother gave it to him when he got into medical school.

“I haven’t taken it off since,” he said. “And I don’t think I will.”

