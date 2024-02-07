WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A local dog will be showing off his athleticism at one of the biggest games of the year: the 20th annual Puppy Bowl, set for this Sunday before the other big game, the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

One little dog from Massachusetts will be taking the field, and his family said they can’t wait to see him in action.

Max, a.k.a. Big Man, the name he picked up during his time at a shelter in Andover, a Chihuahua Pomeranian mix from Waltham, is the only dog from Massachusetts participating in this year’s event.

Eric Barnicle and her husband Nate adopted Max, one of more than 250 dogs they’ve fostered from Great Dog Rescue New England over the past 10 years.

The family says Big Man/Max’s favorite things are playing fetch and having his picture taken, perfect for the lights, camera, and action when he competes with 130 dogs from 71 shelters in 36 states this weekend.

“He’s fun, spunky, and has got a good zest for life,” Barnicle said. “We’re looking forward to Sunday – go Max, go!”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)