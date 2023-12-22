BOSTON (WHDH) - A local driver shared his story Friday after he said a large metal object shattered his windshield on Storrow Drive in Boston.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Frank Lucas said he was driving home from an appointment and crossing under a bridge near Massachusetts Avenue when the object fell from above late Friday morning.

“The projectile came straight down,” he said. “So, I never saw anything flying.”

Lucas said he called 911. When state police arrived, he said they found what hit him nearby.

The object, he said “appears to be some type of thermos or a water container that is made of all metal.”

The object ultimately shattered the entire passenger side of Lucas’ windshield.

Though Lucas had some glass on him, he said he was alone in the car at the time and was not hurt.

“I’m thinking somebody is looking after me, because my wife wasn’t in the car,” he said.

“Thank God for safety glass,” he continued.

Still worried he would have to put his holiday vacation plans on hold, Lucas rushed his car to a nearby repair shop before they shut down for the day.

“Everybody dropped what they were doing and went all out for me,” he said.

With the help of the shop employees, Lucas was back on the road within hours.

“Everybody that I encountered took a lot of my stress away that I developed from this,” Lucas said Friday evening. “So, I’m just thankful.”

Lucas said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.

By 3 p.m., he said he was on his way home with his new windshield.

