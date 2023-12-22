BOSTON (WHDH) - A local driver shared his story Friday after he said a large metal thermos shattered his windshield on Storrow Drive in Boston.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Frank Lucas said he was crossing under a bridge near Massachusetts Avenue when he saw something fall from above.

Lucas said he called 911. When state police arrived, he said they found the thermos that had either been thrown or dropped from the bridge in the area.

The thermos ultimately shattered the entire passenger side of Lucas’ windshield.

Though Lucas had some glass on him, he said he was alone in the car at the time and was not hurt.

“I’m thinking somebody is looking after me, because my wife wasn’t in the car,” he said.

“Thank God for safety glass,” he continued.

Lucas said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.

By 3 p.m., he said he was on his way home with a new windshield thanks to the help of a group of workers and a local windshield repair shop.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)