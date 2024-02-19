A Cambridge restaurant says its 100-mile dinner, which features ingredients found within 100 miles of the restaurant, has been a hit with diners and a great way to support local farms.

Urban Hearth Owner Erin Miller called the 100-mile dinner a “wildly popular” option. It’ the second year they’re doing it.

“It was a wonderful challenge and an opportunity to show diners in our area that there’s an amazingly rich landscape of small producers in our region that are doing really dynamic things in the winter time.”

The meat, produce, eggs, dairy, flour, salt, included in the meal are all found locally.

“It’s a wonderful way to bring attention to issues of sustainability and issues of supporting small economies and small agriculture… but it starts with sparking people’s imaginations and getting their interest.”

The four-course meal costs $95 per person and you can also pay an extra $50 to get the beverage pairing featuring drinks from the same 100-mile radius.

