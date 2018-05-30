Local eighth grade football player receives offer from University of Michigan

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — A middle school football player at Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge is already getting attention from a major college, getting an offer from the University of Michigan.

Tyler Martin, who is from Acton, said the coach of the Wolverines visited him at his school.

“He seemed pretty interested, which I was happy about it. But being an eighth-grader and young, I didn’t really think much of it right in the moment,” said Tyler.

Tyler said it was a “cool moment” to receive the offer but said he wants to be thought of as the same student and will still work as hard as he can for the next five years. He said his dream has always been to play Division I football in college.

