BOSTON (WHDH) - Local energy companies are proposing temporary 10% reductions to their rates after Bay State residents received shockingly high heating bills during January and February.

Governor Maura Healey demanded gas companies do more to help customers hit with sky-high delivery fees.

National Grid is lowering rates by 10% in March and April.

Eversource is also proposing to drop their residential rates by 10.3% next month, roughly $33 in savings for the average customer, and by 10.1% in April, about a $20 savings.

Unitil said its rates will also fall; their customers could expect a 10% decrease in both their March and April bills.

The state Department of Public Utilities requested energy companies cut gas rates by 5%.

Numbers from the federal government show average energy prices in the Boston area have been among the highest in the country for the past five years.

