Local environmentalist offers reward to find person responsible for dumping items along Merrimack River

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s a roadside mystery in Methuen.

Mattress after mattress after mattress dumped along the side of Route 110.

“This guy is out of control. It’s almost every other night, every few nights he’s dumping,” Rocky Morrison, President of the Clean River Project said.

Morrison said he was out on the river several weeks ago when he noticed the mattresses. A quick drive down the road and there were even more.

New England’s foliage doing little to hid the illegal and dangerous dumping of unwanted items.

“There’s a whole bedroom set out there. There’s a refrigerator, there’s a deck out there. All the mattress box springs,” Morrison said.

Noris Garcia and her husband walk by the river almost every night and said sights like that need to stop.

“I say they crazy. How are they doing that? They can put it in the garbage and they come and pick it up,” Garcia said.

Morrison said around 30 mattresses have been found along the Dracut and Methuen town line. Many sitting next to the road and just feet away from the Merrimack River.

“Those mattresses are way down. I mean between the rain and snow and whatever else we get coming down through the winter, those things are going to slide right into the river,” he said.

The kind of pollution he is trying to prevent by offering a reward of $1,200 for information leading to the person responsible.

