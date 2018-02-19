BOSTON (WHDH) – Local families celebrated this Presidents Day Monday at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Dorchester,

The annual celebration featured actors playing several notable presidents and first ladies – from Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson to Abigail Adams.

The library also featured lessons about what life was like when those people were alive and crafts to get kids into the spirit of the holiday.

