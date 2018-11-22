Local family adopts 2-year-old on National Adoption Day

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local family is setting one extra plate for Thanksgiving dinner this year after adopting a son on National Adoption Day.

Brian Palmucci says adopting his son Michael has been an amazing experience.

“It has so exceeded our expectations in how amazing it’s been,” Brian said. “We always knew it would be amazing to add to our family and welcome somebody into our house, but we weren’t prepared for how just incredible Michael himself would be.”

Brian and Allison officially adopted the two-year-old just a few days ago.

Michael met some of his family members for the first time at their Thanksgiving dinner, with his big sister Violet helping with the introductions.

“I was teaching him about his family and everything about them,” Violet said.

The Palmuccis are one of 33 families who adopted children at the Brockton Courthouse on National Adoption Day.

“It’s pretty fantastic,” Allison said. “Thanksgiving is a big holiday for us, so our family really enjoys being together.”

The Palmuccis say they are extra grateful this Thanksgiving and look forward to creating more memories as a family.

“When it comes down to it, really we’re the one who lucked out, not Michael,” Allison said. “We’re the ones that have been blessed with him, not really the other way around. He’s changed our lives probably more than we’ve changed his.”

Michael was one of more than 130 children adopted in the state of Massachusetts on National Adoption Day.

