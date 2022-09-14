BOSTON (WHDH) - A local family is asking for the public’s help to find their 15-week-old puppy who might be in danger after he was stolen from the family’s home in Mattapan.

Neighbors said they saw a man steal the family’s puppy, named Q, off the porch of their Mattapan home and put it into a car. The family said they filed a police report and are pleading for their dog to be returned.

“Please, with compassion in your heart, understand that this dog is nothing but tranquility to me and my daughter. And I beg you with every ounce of blood in my body to please find a safe haven to give me my dog back, said Q’s owner Anthony Adams.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Boston Police.

