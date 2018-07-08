BOSTON (WHDH) – A local family asked for help on Twitter Sunday in the search for their child’s toy.

The mother took to Twitter for help looking for her daughter’s special stuffed animal that was lost in Terminal B at Logan Airport.

The tweet, which has been retweeted by over 8,400 people, said, “We lost our daughter’s lifetime favorite toy today in Terminal B of Boston Logan, this adorable pink baby giraffe. Daughter is heartbroken. Name tag sticker says Thacher. If found, pls contact me!”

We lost our daughter's lifetime favorite toy today in Terminal B of Boston Logan, this adorable pink baby giraffe. Daughter is heartbroken. Name tag sticker says Thacher. If found, pls contact me! @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/zKUBCJkS9Y — Erica (@ericafletcher) July 8, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)