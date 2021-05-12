Local family makes desperate plea to find hit-and-run driver who left them seriously injured in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A local family is making a desperate plea to find the hit-and-run driver who left them seriously injured in Andover this past weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound side of Interstate 93 early Sunday morning and found a heavily damaged vehicle rolled onto its roof, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police had K9 and air wing units searching for a suspect who reportedly fled the scene.

Esther Galvez was one of three people in the car at the time of the crash and said a silver Chevy hit their car and caused them to lose control.

Galvez and said she and her family are grateful they were not more seriously injured however, they are looking for the driver to be held accountable.

“They didn’t care what they did. And it’s like, you made a mistake but at least make sure the people are ok,” she said. “It’s like are they ever going to get caught and face the consequence for the way they left us?”

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact police.

