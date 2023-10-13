SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A red carpet has been rolled out at the AMC theater in Assembly Row, where fans are coming out in droves to see the theatrical release of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

The theater is also bringing in a DJ to play Swift’s song, setting up a selfie station, offering a lipstick demo, and looping in other businesses with discounts throughout the mall.

Nearby Salt and Stone restaurant is shaking up five Taylor Swift-themed cocktails, including a glittery purple Lavender Haze.

“We see more reservations for this weekend than we have for the past two months,” Salt and Stone’s General Manager David Swiergos said.

The movie showcases Swift’s six-night concert series in Los Angeles over the summer. It offers fans who missed the live concert at Gillette Stadium a chance to experience the magic another way.

“I think it’s really important for fans, it’s a once in a lifetime tour,” fan Annie Pryor said, who saw the live concert twice. “A lot of fans couldn’t even experience it because the tickets sold out so fast so I feel it was really nice she was able to give everyone the chance to experience it even if it’s at home.”

AMC said there’s still tickets available for opening night of the movie, which broke records for presales and single-day revenue.

“It’s really exciting to see how many sold out shows we have. We have about 13 tonight sold out,” AMC Manager Erik Breakell said. “We still have 10 other that are 90 percent full, so it’s really exciting to see hordes of people coming to the movies again.”

