Local farm stand serving up slope-side snacks with ski-through take-out window

PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - An apple farm stand on Wachusett Mountain is not letting the pandemic stop them from keeping local skiers and snowboarders fortified.

With new state guidelines restricting indoor dining, the Bullock Lodge is using a unique way to serve “slope-side” snacks: a ski-through take-out window.

“It was actually pretty easy just involved by converting two windows into an order window and a pickup window,” Red Apple Farm owner Al Rose said. “Our very first customer actually grabbed a bag of donuts and skied on through.”

Red Apple Farm owns and operates the lodge and skiers and snowboarders can pick up anything from hot apple cider to coffee and donuts.

“It’s been such a nice thing, and it is a welcome little respite,” Rose said.

Rose said the lodge has been a popular mountain-side pit stop for people in the past and wanted to find a way to keep it open despite the pandemic.

“It is part of the experience of skiing at Wachusett for those folks able to ski up to the top,” he said. “Most customers enjoy a mid-mountain break where they take off their skis.”

So far, it has been a hit.

“We came up with a list of 10 to 12 things at the farm that we did as an adaptation this year that will really stick around for the better and this is definitely going to make that list,” Rose explained.

The lodge owners said they plan to keep this window open and operational even after the pandemic is over.

