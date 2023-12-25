With Christmas winding down, some people may already be itching to take down their Christmas trees.

For those interested, local farms have options, with hungry goats and other animals ready to munch on old Christmas trees.

“They literally know when it’s tree time,” said Slightly Off Course Farm Owner Alyssa Belanger. “They get excited and they do a little dance once they see that first tree coming down the driveway, because it’s their favorite time of year.”

At Slightly Off Course in Ashburnham, staff are hoping for a hefty donation this season as their herd of Nigerian dwarf goats are all expected to give birth this spring.

“We are going to be multiplying in the spring, which is super exciting, so the more food the better,” Belanger said.

Evergreen Grove in Gardner is also accepting trees.

The farm rescues animals that were abused or abandoned. It is also part of the Carl E. Dahl House, a nonprofit organization that connects animals with people who are struggling with mental health or addiction.

“It’s a really unique experience for young people going through really challenging times,” said GAAMHA Inc. Vice President Shawn Hayden.

“It’s really remarkable how we can take these rescued animals and then we have a lot of people who have had a similar experience of abandonment or neglect or abuse and we put them together and it’s incredible to watch them come together and heal one another,” he continued.

Hayden said trees that are delivered without ornaments, tinsel or any other treatments can serve as “great food” for goats, sheep, donkeys and other animals.

Donated trees, he added, ultimately help reduce the costs of keeping up the farm and put the focus back on caring for residents.

“Anything we can do to offset those costs just goes back into our mission to help serve more people,” Hayden said. “It’s really an important part of what we do and the trees will last a while.”

Evergreen Grove is located at 827 Green Street in Gardner.

Slightly Off Course Farm is located at 127 Williams Road in Ashburnham. Those donating Christmas trees can drop them on the side of either of the farm’s driveways. The farm has a Facebook page where staff are available to answer questions.

Hidden Hill Farm at 46 Barnes Road in North Brookfield is also accepting donated Christmas trees and wreaths, so long as donated items are still green, not sprayed for bugs and have all ornaments removed. Donors can bring items to the farm, where there will be signage directing donors. Outside the Christmas season, Hidden Hill Farm also collects pumpkins, fresh fruits and vegetables during the summer.

