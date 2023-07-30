CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Adaptive fashion is strutting on the runways, and a local designer is behind the progress.

Cambridge-native Keisha Greaves founded Girls Chronically Rock, an adaptive fashion company.

“I always had a passion for fashion,” she said. “I wanted to create something to help inspire and motivate others in the disability community”

Greaves was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in her 20s, but she let her love for fashion empower her.

“I wanted to create something with different sayings and words of going through my journey of living with MD,” she said.

Greaves said adaptive fashion can be a game-changer for people living with a disability.

“So adaptive fashion is the next best thing. It makes our life easier when getting dressed,” Greaves said. “Even when my caregivers…see a difference with helping me get dressed on a daily basis.”

Greaves’s clothing line made history at a Miami Swim Week, marking the first time adaptive fashion swimwear was shown on a runway. Greaves recognizes how far the industry has come but said there’s a long way to go to make the industry more inclusive.

“You know it wasn’t even taught in school about adaptive fashion, so I added an adaptive fashion curriculum at the college I graduated from,” she said of her alma mater Fitchburg State.

